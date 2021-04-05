Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $43.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 873,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179,568 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. 259,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,757,223. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

