Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $5.36 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,671 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 214,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

EWS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.70.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

