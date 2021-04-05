Millburn Ridgefield Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.59. 744,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,760,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

