Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,114,000 after buying an additional 590,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,640. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

