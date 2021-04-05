Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,572,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 975.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,124.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $824,000.

NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. 127,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $31.94.

