Millburn Ridgefield Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VB traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $218.30. 1,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,574. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.50 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.23.

