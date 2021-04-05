Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 33,014 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,014 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,796,000 after buying an additional 1,357,929 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,634,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,895,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 31,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,700 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 292,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,871,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

