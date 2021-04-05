Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 33,790 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 317,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter.

EWQ stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,619. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

