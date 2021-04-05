Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 34,787 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of EWY stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.81. 182,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,842. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

