Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 42,175 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 316,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

