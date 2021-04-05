Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 42,603 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 58,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

