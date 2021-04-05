Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 60,829 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,985. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

