Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 66,272 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,272 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

RSX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 136,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,160. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.69.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

