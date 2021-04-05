Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 72,875 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $82,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $225.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,948. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

