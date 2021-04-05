Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $2,542,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TIGO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,081. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

