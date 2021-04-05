Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 170.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,228,075 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,494,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

