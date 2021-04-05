Mining Core Coin (MCC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,848.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $57,366.83 and $18,848.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

