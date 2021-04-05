MintMe.com Coin Hits Market Cap of $548,760.98 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $548,760.98 and $318.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,163.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,110.70 or 0.03567588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.93 or 0.00368352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.83 or 0.01040901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.96 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.00420539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.40 or 0.00323512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026088 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

