MIR COIN (MIR) Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $191,184.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.00299277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.00764145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028904 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003800 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

