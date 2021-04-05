Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock worth $82,715,148 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $179.73 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

