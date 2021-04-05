Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $447.34 million and $12.47 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $8.60 or 0.00014577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,044,203 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

