Mirror Protocol Trading Up 2.6% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $444.89 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $8.57 or 0.00014606 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,892,148 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

