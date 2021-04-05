Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170,596.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $170,596.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $332.71 or 0.00560818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00073931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00299493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00096694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.00750365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028762 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 84,617 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.