Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $16.86

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for about $16.86 or 0.00028585 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $163,402.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,783,003 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

