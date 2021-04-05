Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,402.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $16.86 or 0.00028585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $163,402.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,783,003 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

