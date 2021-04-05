Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.49 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $42.16 or 0.00072157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $172,933.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00094022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.15 or 0.00751679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028798 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017160 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 675,740 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

