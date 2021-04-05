Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $40.42 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $739,976.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for about $40.42 or 0.00068383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00076537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00297655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00101024 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.56 or 0.00772445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028462 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 695,966 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

