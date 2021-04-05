Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $160.96 million and approximately $897.50 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 159.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00463305 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002097 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

