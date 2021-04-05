MixMarvel Price Up 46.7% Over Last Week (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $62.33 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,837,412,819 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

