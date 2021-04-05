Mizuho Boosts Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Price Target to $7.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $3.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

