Mizuho Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $213.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

NYSE PXD traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.35. 98,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,591. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

