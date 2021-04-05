MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 194.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 307.9% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3,836.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,650,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,201,855 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

