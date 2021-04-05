Modern Investment Coin Tops One Day Volume of $448,469.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $448,469.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00036292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,069,031 coins and its circulating supply is 3,280,300 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

