ModiHost (AIM) Market Cap Reaches $221,734.53

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $221,734.53 and $38,452.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

