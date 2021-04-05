Moerus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 14.0% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nutrien worth $35,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $20,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after buying an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

