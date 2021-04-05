Moerus Capital Management LLC Buys 397,816 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,816 shares during the period. Telefônica Brasil makes up 10.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Telefônica Brasil worth $27,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $7.89. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,883. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.55%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

