Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $23.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up approximately 9.1% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 6.61% of Tidewater worth $23,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

