Moerus Capital Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados accounts for 11.9% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 2.93% of Arcos Dorados worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 459,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 374,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

