Moerus Capital Management LLC Sells 22,776 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Moerus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,776 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest accounts for 0.8% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Capital Southwest worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

CSWC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 107.01%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

