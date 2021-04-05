Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $938.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 506,120 shares of company stock worth $11,258,500 and sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

