Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s current price.

MWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $1,156,091.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,662,900.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 506,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,500 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,675,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,905,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

