Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.75. 9,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,043,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 38,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 506,120 shares of company stock worth $11,258,500 and sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

