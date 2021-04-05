Molecular Future (MOF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.20 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Molecular Future token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and $7.20 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Molecular Future Token Profile

MOF is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 tokens. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

Molecular Future Token Trading

