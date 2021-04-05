Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.67. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 6,055 shares traded.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 235,004 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

