Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of Momo worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Momo by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after buying an additional 2,678,795 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Momo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 469,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $15.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.