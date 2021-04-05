Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $59.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

MONRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Moncler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

