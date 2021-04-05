Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

