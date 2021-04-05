Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,510 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.47% of Mondelez International worth $392,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

