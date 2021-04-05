Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.39

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $53.95, with a volume of 2139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.