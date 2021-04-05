MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $39,066.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.97 or 0.00649595 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 267.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,503,123 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

